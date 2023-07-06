Elkhart police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help as it is looking to find a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash last month.

Officers were called on June 16 just after 10 p.m. to a crash with injuries near the intersection of Cassopolis Street and County Road 6. Police say the car drove off the side of the road before hitting a stopped vehicle and a stopped motorcycle at the intersection.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a white Jeep wrangler with white doors, a black top, and black wheel fenders. The Jeep should also have driver side damage and possible front-end damage, including a missing front wheel fender.

The Jeep was last seen leaving the nearby Galley Sports Pub prior to the crash and was being operated by a male driver. The Jeep reportedly headed west on County Road 6 as it left the scene of the crash.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run crash, you’re asked to call Sgt. Jason Ray with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-327-3757 or email jason.ray@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be made through the department’s website.

