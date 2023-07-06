Celebration of life to be held Thursday for former SB Deputy Mayor Jack Reed

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is invited to celebrate the life of a dedicated South Bend servant on Thursday night.

Ernest Jack Reed, known to all as “Jack,” served as Deputy Mayor of South Bend and was the first African American Riding Chief of the South Bend Fire Department. He passed away back in April.

Reed worked for the city for 47 years and was described as a “model civil servant.” He was a friend and mentor to many who say he was fun, dedicated, and humble.

You can attend his celebration of life service Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Century Center ‘s Discovery Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m.

For a look back at Reed’s life and legacy, click here.

