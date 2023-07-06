Advertise With Us

Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley

(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - The statewide search for a missing two-year-old girl out of Lansing has come to an end on Wednesday evening.

According to our sister station WDIV, the body of Wynter Cole-Smith was recovered in an overgrown alley behind a home on Detroit’s east side.

26-year-old Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Smith, was arrested by police on Monday after a chase ended in a crash in St. Clair Shores, nearly 90 miles from Lansing.

According to our Gray affiliate WILX, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She is expected to recover.

Watch the full press release below:

