Wednesday’s Child: Isa’s Independence

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - It’s tough for kids who are stuck in the foster system waiting to be adopted. But it can be even tougher for children with special needs. Grant Me Hope shared the story of 11-year-old Isa.

His case manager says he has a lot of joy to give.

“Isa lights up the whole room, and you can’t be in the same space with him for 5 minutes without feeling good,” said the case manager.

Isa has special needs, but he loves to go to school.

“He loves learning, and he’s really engaged with the material at school. Isa loves to read, and he’ll read a book front to back,” said the case manager.

While Isa does require extra attention, he’s actually quite independent.

“You know, he’s got some medical needs, and he doesn’t need a whole lot of help with daily living skills. I mean, he does have some mobility issues, but the independence is really another thing that’s astounding about Isa. Given his setbacks, he really can do a lot on his own, and he’s growing by the month too,” said the case manager.

For more information about Isa, click here for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

