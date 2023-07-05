Three people shot on Washington Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department received a call for reported gunfire in the 400 block of North Walnut St. around 1:20a.m.

While they were at the scene, they heard shots to the south, which lead them to the 1200 block of West Washington St. That’s where officers encountered two victims who appeared to have been shot.

After officers accompanied the two victims to the hospital, a third victim came in saying they had been shot in the same place. The condition of the victims is not currently known.

Police say they believe the shootings were an isolated incident. No information is known about the suspects.

If you have any information, you can call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or make a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or at their website here.

