Advertise With Us

Three people shot on Washington Street

Three people were shot in the 1200 block of W Washington Street.
Three people were shot in the 1200 block of W Washington Street.(Aidan Bell)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department received a call for reported gunfire in the 400 block of North Walnut St. around 1:20a.m.

While they were at the scene, they heard shots to the south, which lead them to the 1200 block of West Washington St. That’s where officers encountered two victims who appeared to have been shot.

After officers accompanied the two victims to the hospital, a third victim came in saying they had been shot in the same place. The condition of the victims is not currently known.

Police say they believe the shootings were an isolated incident. No information is known about the suspects.

If you have any information, you can call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or make a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or at their website here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan two-year-old
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Latest News

Fourth of July parade, fireworks show in Walkerton
Fourth of July parade, fireworks show in Walkerton
SB Cubs fall on 4th of July
Walkerton hosts 4th of July celebration
South Bend Cubs celebrate Fourth with firework show