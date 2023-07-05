South Bend police looking for witnesses in triple shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In what was described as chaos, South Bend police were busy overnight dealing with gun violence in a west side neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street when they heard gunfire coming from the nearby 1200 block of W. Washington Street.

“We had actually been called out here a couple times prior to this for a house party,” said Officer Kyle Drury. “The patrons there were all compliant with us asking them to all stay out the alley. We didn’t have any issues at those times, and then at 1:20 the shots rang out.”

Over 130 rounds were fired from 13 different firearms, echoing throughout the neighborhood and captured by a ShotSpotter sensor. The continuous exchange of gunshots forced police to hold back and wait before approaching the situation.

“They’re still shooting, just don’t rush it guys, stay on the perimeter,” said one officer over a police scanner.

When they arrived on scene, they found two victims who appeared to have been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, officers were advised that a third victim had arrived at the emergency room.

According to police, two female victims are in stable condition and recovering from injuries that are not life-threatening. Meanwhile, a male victim is in critical but stable condition.

A surveillance camera photograph of the shooting scene. (South Bend Police Department)

Authorities say that there were hundreds of people, including juveniles, present at the scene. Police say they encountered pandemonium among a large, resistant crowd — making it challenging to provide assistance to the victims.

To make matters more challenging, witnesses have remained tight-lipped, hindering the investigation. However, during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, new evidence, such as a surveillance camera photograph (see above), was presented.

“They know exactly how it happened, why it happened, and who made it happen — and we need them to come forward,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski. “We’re not tolerating this here. I’ve said it millions of time... None of us should be here to have to plea to the community.”

Police hope that evidence along with witness accounts will help unravel the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or make a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or at their website.

To watch Wednesday’s press conference, click play on the video attached below:

