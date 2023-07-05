South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria on Fourth of July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs celebrated Independence Day with postgame fireworks, but they didn’t celebrate a win.

The Cubs fell to the visiting Peoria Chiefs 9-5 on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. They led 4-1 heading into the top of the eighth inning, but that’s when the Chiefs put up three runs to tie the ballgame.

South Bend responded in the bottom half of the eighth. Alexander Canario, back on a rehab assignment, singled with a runner on third to put the Cubs up 5-4.

However, the Chiefs scored five unanswered runs in the top of the ninth, with most of them coming off a three-run homer. South Bend’s lineup was unable to provide any fireworks in the bottom half of the inning, but the Cubs still gave the fans a Fourth of July show before sending them home for the night.

Tuesday marked the first of six games for a new homestand at Four Winds Field. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

