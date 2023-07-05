71-year-old South Bend woman found safe

Loretta Ford
Loretta Ford(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 71-year-old Loretta Ford has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The South Bend Police Department thanks the community for their help in locating Ford.

PREVIOUS STORY:

According to the South Bend Police Department, Ford was last seen Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bertrand Street. She was wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a white/black bandana or scarf.

Police say Ford suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on Loretta’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

