Advertise With Us

Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan 2-year-old; FBI offering $25,000 reward
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Latest News

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police