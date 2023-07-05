Advertise With Us

‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan 2-year-old; FBI offering $25,000 reward
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street...
3 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side

Latest News

Auction for game worn SB Cubs Fourth of July jerseys closes at midnight
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff happening this weekend
I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill