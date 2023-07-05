Advertise With Us

One person stabbed near Battell Park in Mishawaka

One man was stabbed during an argument near Battell Park in Mishawaka.(Aidan Bell)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department responded to reports of a large fight near Battell Park after a call at 1:17a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, several people in the group flagged them down to say someone had been stabbed.

Police found a man with several stab wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

No suspect has been apprehended, but police believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at (574) 258-1678 or make an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or at their website here.

