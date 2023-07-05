More incentives approved by state for EV battery plant in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has upped the ante in its efforts to attract an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to St. Joseph County.

Last year, the Indiana State Budget Committee approved $100 million in state incentives for the project. At a meeting on June 22, the committee approved another $35 million worth of incentives.

The increase in incentives came in response to a billion dollar increase in the amount that will be invested in the plant by General Motors and Samsung SDI.

The performance-based incentives must be earned before being released to the company over a seven-year period.

The new facility, which lies east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and State Road 2, will house production lines to build cells that are expected to significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. It will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity.

The Department of Energy says it is part of a plan to increase North America’s battery manufacturing capacity from 55 GWh per year to 1,000 GWh per year by 2030.

