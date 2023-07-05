Man with ties to Michiana church accused of sexually abusing child

By Carli Luca
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who preached at a Michiana church is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Gregory Sebastian, 41, is facing two counts of felony child molesting. He allegedly laid in bed with and inappropriately touched a girl who is under the age of 14. Court documents say this happened during the month of May.

Sebastian was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on June 28. He is currently out on bond awaiting an initial hearing set for July 21.

Sebastian has ties to the Walkerton United Pentecostal Church, preaching sermons and assisting with baptisms there. It is unclear if he still has any involvement with church activities after his arrest.

16 News Now reached out to the church for comment, but we have not heard back.

Gregory Sebastian
Gregory Sebastian(St. Joseph County Jail)

