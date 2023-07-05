I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill

(WNDU) - The warmer temperatures over the summer can be challenging, but Indiana Michigan Power says saving energy doesn’t have to be.

That’s why officials are sharing some energy-saving tips that can help you save on your monthly bill.

Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house

One thing you can do is use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout your home, making sure it runs counterclockwise to push cooler air down. As winter approaches, switch the direction of the fan to clockwise.

Maintain your central air conditioning unit

I&M officials suggest you prioritize regular inspection and cleaning of your AC unit. To wash the outside compressor, shut the power off at the breaker and use a garden hose.

Grass and vegetation can also infringe proper airflow. You’re urged to keep plants at least one foot away from your unit and trim away vegetation that may be directly touching the unit.

Clean the lint screen on the dryer after each use

A clogged lint screen can make your dryer use up to 30% more energy. If that’s not enough of an incentive to clean it, officials want to remind you that too much lint built up can also be a fire hazard.

Always close your refrigerator door

Up to 30% of the cooler air can escape each time it’s left open. This same rule applies to ovens as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.