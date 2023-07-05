I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The warmer temperatures over the summer can be challenging, but Indiana Michigan Power says saving energy doesn’t have to be.

That’s why officials are sharing some energy-saving tips that can help you save on your monthly bill.

Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house

One thing you can do is use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout your home, making sure it runs counterclockwise to push cooler air down. As winter approaches, switch the direction of the fan to clockwise.

Maintain your central air conditioning unit

I&M officials suggest you prioritize regular inspection and cleaning of your AC unit. To wash the outside compressor, shut the power off at the breaker and use a garden hose.

Grass and vegetation can also infringe proper airflow. You’re urged to keep plants at least one foot away from your unit and trim away vegetation that may be directly touching the unit.

Clean the lint screen on the dryer after each use

A clogged lint screen can make your dryer use up to 30% more energy. If that’s not enough of an incentive to clean it, officials want to remind you that too much lint built up can also be a fire hazard.

Always close your refrigerator door

Up to 30% of the cooler air can escape each time it’s left open. This same rule applies to ovens as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auction for game worn SB Cubs Fourth of July jerseys closes at midnight

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff happening this weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Washington Street shooting scene described by police as 'chaos'

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
State estimates indicate that St. Joseph County would receive as much as $4.2 million in additional state funding in 2024.

News

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Wednesday's Child: Isa's Independence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Gregory Sebastian

Man with ties to Michiana church accused of sexually abusing child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carli Luca
Greg Sebastian, 41, is facing two counts of felony child molesting.

Indiana

More incentives approved by state for EV battery plant in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
At a meeting on June 22, the Indiana State Budget Committee approved another $35 million worth of incentives.