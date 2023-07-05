Fourth of July parade, fireworks show in Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people attended a parade and fireworks show in Walkerton Tuesday night.

This parade is a family tradition for many people and has a “hometown” feel.

The parade route was about 1.5 miles long, starting by the middle school and ending at John Glenn High School.

The fireworks show took place at the high school’s football stadium.

“I think it’s the homey feel. We have such a small town. Everybody is just so closely bonded together. It’s very nice to be a part of a community...The fireworks show is spectacular…especially the ending…it’s very cool,” said one resident.

If you missed this year’s event, be sure to check it out next year! It is worth it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.