First Alert Weather: One Last Hot Day, Storms After 4 PM

It was a hot and humid 4th of July with most locations hitting the upper 80s and a few right at 90°. The elevated humidity will keep temperatures warm into Wednesday morning and only cool to the upper 60s. Rain chances stay low Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon, but increase during the evening. A few isolated storm storms will be possible after 3pm with a cold front approaching the area late Wednesday night. Highs on the other side of the front will be in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday and the lower 80s the rest of the week. Another round of rain and storms look to be possible near the end of the weekend and the start of next workweek.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. A cold front moving in late day will spark a few T-storms Wednesday evening and overnight. A few storms may be strong to severe after 5 PM. High near 90F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers likely Thursday morning. Clouds & humidity decreasing for the afternoon hours. High 76F. Low 58F Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.