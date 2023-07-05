Advertise With Us

Cubs fall to Peoria on 4th of July

The South Bend Cubs fall to the Peoria Chiefs on the 4th of July.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs fall to the visiting Peoria Chiefs, 9-5 on Independence Day. Tuesday marked the first of six games for a new homestand at Four Winds Field.

The Cubs led 4-1 heading into the top of the eighth inning. The Chiefs tied the game, before the Cubs responded in the bottom half. Alexander Canario, back on a rehab assignment, singled with a runner on third to put the Cubs up 5-4.

The top of the 9th saw the Chiefs score 5 unanswered runs, most of them coming off a three run home run.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

