Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be a little bit more difficult to find that perfect Christmas tree in Mishawaka this upcoming holiday season.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Christmas Tree Shops will be closing all of its locations across the U.S. after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

In a court filing last week, however, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states unless a buyer emerges in the final hour.

Out-of-business sales could start as soon as Thursday, per court documents.

