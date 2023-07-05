Advertise With Us

Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be a little bit more difficult to find that perfect Christmas tree in Mishawaka this upcoming holiday season.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Christmas Tree Shops will be closing all of its locations across the U.S. after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

In a court filing last week, however, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states unless a buyer emerges in the final hour.

Out-of-business sales could start as soon as Thursday, per court documents.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan 2-year-old; FBI offering $25,000 reward
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Latest News

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
Loretta Ford
71-year-old South Bend woman found safe
From left to right: Dr. Steven Hope, Madison Love, Carter Martin, Caleb Yoder, Eleanor “Ellie”...
4 Goshen 2nd graders earn perfect scores on IREAD-3