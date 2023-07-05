Camp Hope returns to Warsaw after record attendance in Goshen

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Ryan’s Place in Goshen is gearing up for another Camp Hope.

The organization’s annual Summer Camp that offers comfort and support to grieving children coping with the loss of a loved one.

For the last two decades Camp Hope in Goshen has been serving Michiana kids, reaching a record number of campers last week, and now for the third year in a row, Camp Hope is coming back to Warsaw.

The dates for Warsaw’s Camp Hope will be July 18th, 19th, and 20th.

Kids coping with loss are invited to engage in discussions about the complex issues that come with losing someone close, using games, activities, music, and more.

“They’re divided by their age group, and so we do age-appropriate activities. It’s all free of charge and you know, kids grieve cyclically, they grieve at different developmental stages, so, to come to camp, it doesn’t have to be a very recent death, you know, maybe someone died early on in their life, and now they’re getting to be near middle school and they’re processing all of those emotions in a completely different way, and so, this gives them the opportunity to do that,” says Program Director, Lindsy Diener-Locke.

Registration for Camp Hope in Warsaw ends July 10th.

Kids in 1st through 7th grade from all-over Michiana are invited to register.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.