Advertise With Us

9 people shot in DC as violence continues to mar July Fourth

DC police gives an update on a shooting that hurt nine people. (Source: TWITTER/DC POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting, including two juveniles, early Wednesday in Washington, D.C., police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old, Parsons said.

A dark-colored SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted.

Several victims were transported to local hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS while others transported themselves. All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Parsons said. None have been identified.

It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

The D.C. shooting is the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend. Twenty-eight people were shot, two fatally at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Authorities say many of the shooting victims were under 18.

On Monday night, a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, 2 and 13, before he surrendered to responding officers, police.

Three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan two-year-old
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Latest News

DC July 4th party shooting appears targeted, police say
Jennifer and Tim Kohl poses for a photo in their front yard with the American flag and a thin...
Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Virginia home by herself. She says...
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
First Alert Weather: One Last Hot Day, Storms After 4 PM
First Alert Weather: One Last Hot Day, Storms After 4 PM