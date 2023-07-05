Advertise With Us

61st annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana staple returns to St. Joseph this weekend!

On Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, the 61st annual Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns to Lake Bluff Park, starting at 10 a.m. There’s a block party on Friday to kick things off from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Attendees will be able to view artwork by more than 170 artists from across the country.

The event costs $5 to gain entry.

