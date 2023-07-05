4 people shot during gathering in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating after four people were injured in a shooting earlier this week.

The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received several 911 calls on Monday just after 7:50 p.m. CDT regarding shots fired and several people injured to the 1100 block of Salem Street. At the same time, another 911 call came in from the 600 block of White Oak Drive for a shooting victim.

An MCPD officer was dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital a short time later for several gunshot victims. The officer briefly spoke with the victims — who were ages 19, 22, 23, and 25 — and learned they were part of a gathering in the block of Salem Street.

Three of the victims were flown to the University of Chicago for further treatment. There is currently no word on their conditions.

Officers have collected numerous articles of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, but they’re still attempting to identify a suspect(s). Police believe this was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, especially if you have video surveillance footage or cell phone video of the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

You can contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger or through the department’s crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

