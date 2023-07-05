4 people shot during gathering in Michigan City

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating after four people were injured in a shooting earlier this week.

The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received several 911 calls on Monday just after 7:50 p.m. CDT regarding shots fired and several people injured to the 1100 block of Salem Street. At the same time, another 911 call came in from the 600 block of White Oak Drive for a shooting victim.

An MCPD officer was dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital a short time later for several gunshot victims. The officer briefly spoke with the victims — who were ages 19, 22, 23, and 25 — and learned they were part of a gathering in the block of Salem Street.

Three of the victims were flown to the University of Chicago for further treatment. There is currently no word on their conditions.

Officers have collected numerous articles of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, but they’re still attempting to identify a suspect(s). Police believe this was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, especially if you have video surveillance footage or cell phone video of the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

You can contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger or through the department’s crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auction for game worn SB Cubs Fourth of July jerseys closes at midnight

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff happening this weekend

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The warmer temperatures over the summer can be challenging, but Indiana Michigan Power says saving energy doesn’t have to be.

News

Washington Street shooting scene described by police as 'chaos'

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

I&M shares tips to help you save on your electric bill

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
State estimates indicate that St. Joseph County would receive as much as $4.2 million in additional state funding in 2024.

News

State funding could double St. Joseph County Health Department budget

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wednesday's Child: Isa's Independence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Gregory Sebastian

Man with ties to Michiana church accused of sexually abusing child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
Greg Sebastian, 41, is facing two counts of felony child molesting.