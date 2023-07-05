4 Goshen 2nd graders earn perfect scores on IREAD-3

From left to right: Dr. Steven Hope, Madison Love, Carter Martin, Caleb Yoder, Eleanor “Ellie”...
From left to right: Dr. Steven Hope, Madison Love, Carter Martin, Caleb Yoder, Eleanor “Ellie” Nichols, and Roger Nafziger.(Goshen Community Schools)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools (GCS) is recognizing four students who earned perfect scores on the IREAD-3 assessment.

The IREAD-3 test is required for all third graders, but these perfect scores all came from second graders who tested a whole year ahead of the required testing window! Those students are Madison Love, Carter Martin, Eleanor “Ellie” Nichols, and Caleb Yoder.

According to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), “IREAD-3 is an online, timed, multiple-choice only assessment consisting of three separate test segments. The first segment measures foundational reading skills, including phonics and vocabulary. The remaining two segments assess students’ ability to silently read and comprehend nonfiction and literary texts.”

The IDOE gives school districts the option of giving the IREAD-3 assessment to second graders if districts administer the test to all of them. GCS has chosen to give second graders the assessment, as school officials say it can be helpful in a couple of ways:

  • It allows students to experience the test before the required passing grade
  • It provides data for teachers to see where students need additional help in order to pass the assessment as third graders

As a district, GCS says 34% of second graders passed the IREAD-3, which means those students will not need to take the test as third graders.

