3 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side

Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street...
Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street when they heard gunfire coming from the nearby 1200 block of W. Washington Street.(Aidan Bell)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the city’s west side.

Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street when they heard gunfire coming from the nearby 1200 block of W. Washington Street. When they arrived to Washington Street, they found two victims who appeared to have been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, officers were advised that a third apparent victim from thus same shooting had arrived at the emergency room. The conditions of the victims are not currently known.

Police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident. No information is known about the suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or make a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or at their website.

