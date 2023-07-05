Advertise With Us

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old drowned at Nappanee Pool on the Fourth of July.

According to Nappanee Police, a 10-year-old boy went under the water around 4:45 p.m. at the pool when lifeguards retrieved him and performed CPR.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

