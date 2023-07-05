1 person stabbed near Battell Park in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after one person was stabbed near Battell Park early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area just after 1:15 a.m. on reports of a large fight. When officers arrived, several people in the group flagged them down to say someone had been stabbed.

Police found a man with several stab wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

No suspect has been apprehended, but police believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or make an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or at their website.

