Veterans honored at Simonton Lake during Fourth of July

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual flag retirement ceremony took place on Tuesday at Simonton Lake in Elkhart.

A big crowd turned out to honor and retire the American Flag, as well as three local veterans.

A vintage plane was flown in, a veteran’s honor guard was present, patriotic songs were sung, and during the ceremony, a missing man formation was presented.

Tuesday’s celebration was moved from Saturday due to bad weather this past weekend.

“It means a lot for me to be here to retire the flags properly and to respect the flag and also to see these people here put their hand over the hearts, salute the flag participate in the pledge of allegiance that’s fantastic,” said Bob Evan, a veteran. “So I’m really, really pleased to see that.”

Today marked the 30th flag retirement ceremony.

