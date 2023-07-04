Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair holds annual pet parade

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair typically doesn’t allow pets, but Tuesday was a different story!

Kids got to bring out their furriest friends for that annual 4-H “Pet Parade” at the Fairground Nature Center.

Now, these aren’t just cats and dogs. Some kids brought out their goats, rabbits, ducks, chickens, and even a cow. Here’s what some of the participants think about having their pets with them at the fair.

“I had them just for one year, and I’ve raised them since they were little chicks,” said Koltyn Doesman, a pet parade participant.

“This is my pet Dolly, and she’s my little dancer,” said Averie Molnar, another participant. “I feed her and I help put her bowls down so she can eat.”

Organizers tell us they had more than 30 entries this year, making it one of their biggest pet parades to date.

