‘A Salute to America’ symphony, fireworks display draws crowd at Silver Beach

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana residents celebrated the eve of the Fourth of July with an epic fireworks display!

The event took place at the Shadowland Pavilion on Silver Beach, with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra hosting “A Salute to America.” The annual Fourth of July concert was part of the “Symphony on the Water’s Edge” summer concert series.

They’ve been holding the event on Independence Day weekend for over a decade. As part of a unique finale, the symphony timed up the end of the show, the 1812 Overture, with the beginning of the fireworks display.

“Just so thankful for St. Joe and redoing the beach for everybody, and after COVID this is like the best place to be; family, friends, food, drinks, amazing fireworks - where else would I want to be?” Illinois resident Rona Szabo told 16 News Now.

And symphony executive Jessia Ishmael says this concert is a new record for the Southwestern Michigan Symphony Orchestra in terms of attendance and ticket sales in one single event.

To learn more about symphony concerts this summer at the Shadowlands Pavilion, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.