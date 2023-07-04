Advertise With Us

Registration now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend

Registration is now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend, hosted by South Bend Venues...
Registration is now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend, hosted by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.(South Bend Venues Parks and Arts)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Registration is now open for any children looking to participate in the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend!

The triathlon will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at John Adams High School. The event is open to kids ages five to 14 and costs $30 per child.

Participants will compete against others within their age group in a 50-yard swim, a 1.3-mile bike ride, and then a half-mile run. Kids ages five and six will only swim 25 yards. After crossing the finish line, kids can enjoy activities inside the track, support and congratulate fellow racers, and attend the awards ceremony for the top six winners of each age division.

“VPA encourages youth to come out and get active this summer! Every child who crosses the finished line on July 22 will receive a custom medal in honor of their accomplishments,” said Rachael Zeiger, manager of special events at South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

Children of all ages are permitted to use non-inflatable flotation devices and training wheels. There will also be life jackets provided on-site. All ages will be required to wear a helmet while biking.

Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Benton Township
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Latest News

South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’ in August 2022.
South Bend Police Department to host ‘National Night Out’ in August
Lake City Skiers to host a ski tournament this weekend, from July 8 to July 9.
Lake City Skiers to host ski tournament this weekend
Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, July 9.
Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week