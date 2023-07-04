Registration now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Registration is now open for any children looking to participate in the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend!

The triathlon will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at John Adams High School. The event is open to kids ages five to 14 and costs $30 per child.

Participants will compete against others within their age group in a 50-yard swim, a 1.3-mile bike ride, and then a half-mile run. Kids ages five and six will only swim 25 yards. After crossing the finish line, kids can enjoy activities inside the track, support and congratulate fellow racers, and attend the awards ceremony for the top six winners of each age division.

“VPA encourages youth to come out and get active this summer! Every child who crosses the finished line on July 22 will receive a custom medal in honor of their accomplishments,” said Rachael Zeiger, manager of special events at South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

Children of all ages are permitted to use non-inflatable flotation devices and training wheels. There will also be life jackets provided on-site. All ages will be required to wear a helmet while biking.

Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.