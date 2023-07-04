Advertise With Us

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman with stolen forklift, authorities say

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release(Charles County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities reported a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown broke into a Lowe’s store in Waldorf after midnight on Sunday and stole a forklift, the sheriff’s office said. Brown then rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead under the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people did not know each other and it was not immediately known why Brown hit Pinkney’s car and ran her over. They are both from Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested later Sunday after detectives found Pinkney’s car near Brown’s house. Brown was being held in jail without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Tuesday.

Waldorf is located about 56 miles (90 kilometers) south of Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

