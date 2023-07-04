Kids invited to ‘Bike with a Cop’ this weekend at Clisbee Park

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan police are inviting kids to go on a bike ride with them this Saturday!

Kids ages five to 12, and their parents are invited to ride their bikes with Michigan State Police troopers at Clisbee Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The event will have snacks, prizes, and a brief safety lesson given prior to the ride.

Helmet use is strongly encouraged.

Clisbee Park is located at 414 N. Broadway St.

