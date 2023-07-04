Advertise With Us

Jackson Road reconstruction project to begin on Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of South Bend!

A portion of Jackson Road will undergo a reconstruction project starting on Wednesday, July 5, stretching from Jackson to Miami Street, west to city limits.

Work is split into three phases:

  • The first phase will follow Miami Street west to the parking lot entrance for Jackson Intermediate Center’s Athletic Fields.
  • The second phase will follow the parking lot entrance to the south leg of Fellows Street.
  • The third phase will follow the south leg of Fellows, west to city limits.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August, weather permitting.

