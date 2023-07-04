Jackson Road reconstruction project to begin on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of South Bend!

A portion of Jackson Road will undergo a reconstruction project starting on Wednesday, July 5, stretching from Jackson to Miami Street, west to city limits.

Work is split into three phases:

The first phase will follow Miami Street west to the parking lot entrance for Jackson Intermediate Center’s Athletic Fields.

The second phase will follow the parking lot entrance to the south leg of Fellows Street.

The third phase will follow the south leg of Fellows, west to city limits.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August, weather permitting.

