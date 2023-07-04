Intersection at Fourth, S. Main streets to become all-way stop

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The intersection at Fourth and S. Main streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Road crews will be removing traffic signals to convert the intersection into an all-way stop. Detour signs will be in place during this process.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to ensure the safety of the crews working in the area.

The intersection is expected to reopen by Saturday, August 5, weather permitting.

