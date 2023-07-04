First Alert Weather: Close to 90° for the 4th

The 4th of July will come in hot with highs nearly 10 degrees above average. Most locations will average the upper 80s and the added humidity will make it feel like the lower 90s in the middle of the day. Overall, rain chances will stay low on Tuesday and increase on Wednesday. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms this week will be along a passing cold front late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will average the upper 70s and low 80s through the rest of the week. The rain and severe weather potential on the other side of the front remains low as well.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot. High 90F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. A cold front moving in late day will spark a few T-storms Wednesday evening and overnight. A few storms may be severe after 5 PM. High near 90F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers are likely Thursday morning. Clouds & humidity decreasing for the afternoon hours. High 78F. Low 58F Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.