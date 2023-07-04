Crowds turn out to Silver Beach for Independence Day celebrations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Big crowds came out to Silver Beach to celebrate the holiday and escape the heat.

16 News Now caught up with a few people who say they enjoy hanging by the lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“First, we’re going to go up to town, hang out, buy some stuff,” said Dominic Thomas, a beachgoer. “Then, we’re going to come down here, probably go to the beach and just have a nice day since it’s really hot.”

The family-friendly spot drew in lots of visitors from neighboring towns.

Traffic at the beach this evening is expected to be busy.

