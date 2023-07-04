Advertise With Us

Blair Hills hosts Fourth of July ‘Bike Ride Parade’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fourth of July celebrations are happening all across Michiana!

Parents and kids got up early this morning at 9 a.m. to celebrate our country’s independence on the south side of Mishawaka. In the Blair Hills neighborhood, they held their annual Fourth of July Bike Parade!

With police and fire keeping the streets safe, kids, parents, and grandparents dressed themselves up and decorated their bikes, scooters, and wagons in red, white, and blue.

The community says the kids feel like royalty and love being waved at by neighbors as they pass by; this neighborhood parade has been going on for decades.

