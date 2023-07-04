Berrien Springs Pickle Festival has Michiana relishing the Fourth of July

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the Fourth of July, and folks all across Michiana are celebrating our nation’s birthday with classic Independence Day food. Most are eating hotdogs, hamburgers, and barbeque, but crowds relished the chance to attend the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival.

There are a lot of festivals surrounding the Fourth of July in Michiana, but none of them are as “big of a dill” as this one.

“Today is the third annual Pickle Festival here in Berrien Springs,” said Kelly Ewalt, the Village of Berrien Springs Community Coordinator. “It’s something that we did years ago and years ago, and we brought it back in 2021 post-Covid, and so far, we’ve got a lot of people out here. We’ve got food vendors, kids’ games, craft vendors, and all sorts of good stuff going on.”

The event started in the 1990s as the Christmas Pickle Festival and lasted until 2005. In this German-American tradition, the one who finds the pickle hidden in the tree receives good luck for the following year.

“So originally, back in the day, back in the 1990s, our chamber of commerce wanted to do kind of a fun festival, so they chose the Christmas Pickle, which is the ornament you put on the tree,” Ewalt said. “When we brought it back, it just came back as the pickle festival, so we just kind of just changed it up a little. Why not pickles?”

The village decided to bring back this “dill-lightful” festival in 2021 from a 16-year hiatus but centered it more around homemade pickles, pickle tasting, and local vendors.

“Some of our other food vendors, I think there’s a pickle pretzel, pickle on a stick, pickle pizza, there’s a pickle fling; you name it, we’ve got it,” Ewalt said.

Families say there’s never a “dill moment” at the fest, even if they don’t particularly enjoy pickles.

“We’re just in town, we’re staying in Stevensville, and you know, I personally don’t like pickles very much, but the rest of my family does, so we just thought we’d come to check it out, and it looked like the best thing happening on the Fourth of July,” said Ben Chung, who is visiting the area with his family from Chicago.

The fest even has its own Grand Dillmeister, who says the festival’s bread and butter is bringing people together over a delicious snack.

Being asked what’s his favorite type of pickle, Berrien Springs Pickle Festival 2-time Grand Dillmeister Winston Nwoke said, “Well, before now, I didn’t even know there were that many pickles, and so, my answer is all of them.”

This year’s event also highlighted the pickle toss, relish eating contest, and a dunk tank, with proceeds going to local nonprofit Backpacks 4 Berrien.

“Backpacks 4 Berrien is a local group that provides school supplies and weekend meals for students in need here in Berrien Springs, so the proceeds from the dunk tank are going to go to that group,” Ewalt said. “We’re very fortunate at the festival here with our sponsors, so we wanted a way to give back, and we chose Backpacks 4 Berrien this year.”

Dedric Davis of Mr. Davis Pickles LLC made the trip from Arkansas to offer locals a variety of his delicious homemade pickles.

“With a dip from my hip, this will be the best pickle to ever touch your lips,” Davis told the crowd.

