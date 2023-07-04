Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old

By WILX News 10 and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING (WNDU) - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Michigan for two-year-old Wynter Smith.

The man believed to have kidnapped the missing two-year-old is now in custody. 26-year-old Rashad Trice was arrested by police after a chase ended in a crash.

The search remains for the missing girl, who was last seen Sunday at a home in Lansing, where her mother was found stabbed. She’s recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Wynter’s grandmother is holding on to hope.

“But I’ve seen some miracles,” Sharen Eddings said. “I have miracles in my life. When I thought I was out and somebody would come through, and you know for a fact that they were sent by God. So, I have that to lean on.”

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI office in Lansing.

