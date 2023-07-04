Advertise With Us

99-year-old WWII veteran leads North Liberty’s 4th of July Parade

By Jack Springgate
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) -The North Liberty Independence Day Parade is shining a light on a special member of their community who knows what it means to serve.

This year North Liberty selected Paul James Eastburn as their grand marshal.

The 99-year-old World War II veteran was front and center, leading the floats through the center of downtown, with his son Vaugn following close behind with other local veterans.

Eastburn served for three years in France as a mail clerk during World War II. That’s where he met his wife and had his first child, before bringing them both back to North Liberty where he served as a pastor for decades.

Tuesday, he wasn’t only recognized for his sacrifices in the military, but also for his longevity as he nears his 100th birthday later this month.

“They line the street the night before. I mean, there’s chairs and stuff out for the tradition. I think we’ve got a lot more people this year. I think our grand marshal has a lot to do with it. People from South Bend and stuff were hitting our Facebook page asking what time, do they throw candy, and other questions about our parade,” said North Liberty Clerk treasurer Vicki Kitchen.

Eastburn officially turns 100 on July 21st.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan two-year-old
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Latest News

Crowds turn out to Silver Beach for Independence Day celebrations.
Crowds turn out to Silver Beach for Independence Day celebrations
A family poses for a photo at the 3rd annual Berrien Springs Pickle Festival.
Berrien Springs Pickle Festival has Michiana relishing the Fourth of July
Independence Day celebrations underway at Four Winds Field
Weezer to perform at Hard Rock Casino this Sunday
Portion of Jackson Road to undergo reconstruction project