Advertise With Us

6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake

A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Game Wardens)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.
Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count
Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Latest News

Blair Hills hosts Fourth of July ‘Bike Ride’ parade.
Blair Hills hosts Fourth of July ‘Bike Ride Parade’
Blair Hills hosts Fourth of July 'Bike Parade'
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies