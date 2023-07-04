10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 people have been charged with gun offenses following a police investigation authorities are calling “Operation Full-Auto.”

According to the Michigan City Police Department, in recent months, authorities began investigating numerous shooting incidents that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement in LaPorte County.

The investigation led to the execution of two residential search warrants that resulted in the discovery of numerous firearms, a machine gun, ammunition, firearm accessories, and tools related to the manufacturing of altering firearms. The 10 Michigan City residents face a range of charges, including criminal organization, possession and operation of a machine gun, criminal transfer of a firearm, dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects involved in the case are:

19-year-old Shabaa Holmes

19-year-old Chance Roark

21-year-old Jarese Bishop

20-year-old Shane Roark

26-year-old Deontoe Miller

22-year-old Terry Jones

Four juveniles

Law enforcement says the coordinated campaign has dealt a “large blow to the Lakeland Street Gang.”

Each adult offender faces a $15,000 cash bond.

