10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’

Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes (bottom left), Chance Roark (bottom center), Jarese Bishop (bottom right)(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 people have been charged with gun offenses following a police investigation authorities are calling “Operation Full-Auto.”

According to the Michigan City Police Department, in recent months, authorities began investigating numerous shooting incidents that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement in LaPorte County.

The investigation led to the execution of two residential search warrants that resulted in the discovery of numerous firearms, a machine gun, ammunition, firearm accessories, and tools related to the manufacturing of altering firearms. The 10 Michigan City residents face a range of charges, including criminal organization, possession and operation of a machine gun, criminal transfer of a firearm, dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects involved in the case are:

  • 19-year-old Shabaa Holmes
  • 19-year-old Chance Roark
  • 21-year-old Jarese Bishop
  • 20-year-old Shane Roark
  • 26-year-old Deontoe Miller
  • 22-year-old Terry Jones
  • Four juveniles

Law enforcement says the coordinated campaign has dealt a “large blow to the Lakeland Street Gang.”

Each adult offender faces a $15,000 cash bond.

