What to expect when traveling during the Fourth of July holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the Fourth of July eve, and across the country, millions of Americans are hitting the road to spend the holiday with family and friends.

The Fourth of July is one of the heaviest traveling times of the year, and to make sure you can enjoy the holiday fun and get home after the festivities, staying safe is the name of the game.

According to AAA, they are expecting the biggest numbers on record when it comes to Fourth of July holiday travel, with over 50 million travelers nationally and more than 1 million in the Hoosier state.

“They’ll be hitting the road for a trip of at least 50 miles or more,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs at AAA.

This is a 3 percent increase from last year, which was already back to the pre-pandemic number of travelers.

“We’re up about 7 percent over where we were in 2019, so clearly, that hesitancy to travel during those years is well behind us,” Jarmusz said. “We’re breaking all-time records, and these records for us go back over 20 years.”

AAA tells 16 News that motorists should make a plan ahead of time to avoid driving intoxicated and to avoid any distractions while behind the wheel.

“Some of the most important safety things to watch out for are not getting behind the wheel if you are impaired, making sure you have a plan to get home safely if you are going out to barbeques, picnics, firework celebrations, things like that,” Jarmusz said. “Also, making sure you’re following the speed limit, you’re slowing down, you’re not being distracted behind the wheel by your phone or anything else that’s going on in the car.”

Officials at AAA also want to remind Indiana travelers of the updated “Move Over” law to help protect motorists from potential danger going to and returning from the holiday weekend.

“There is a new law that they need to be aware of that just went into effect July 1, and that’s an expansion of the State’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law which requires you to not only slow down and move over for emergency vehicles that may be on the roadside but now any vehicle that’s on the roadside with hazard lights on,” Jarmusz said. “You are required to slow down and move over a lane if it’s safe to do so in order just to give a safety cushion to stranded motorists or other people that are stuck on the side of the road, either waiting for assistance or trying to change their tire or whatever they’re trying to do to get back on the road safely.”

AAA says they will be called out to assist nearly 400,000 motorists this holiday weekend, so rivers should check the tire pressure and battery on their vehicles to avoid unplanned stops on the highway.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.