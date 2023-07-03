Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t have to be in Beverly Hills to see California-based rock band Weezer this Sunday!

The band will be performing at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on Sunday, July 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. CST. The show is general admission and standing room only for ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $79.50.

The Grammy award-winning rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1992 and has sold over 35 million records worldwide. Punk-rock band Joyce Manor will be the opening act for the evening.

To purchase tickets, click here. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave.

