Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count

(WNDU) - Police in two separate Michiana communities are looking into homicides from over the weekend.

In Benton Township, police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said officers were called just after 2:40 a.m. to the Berrien Homes Housing Complex for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, laying in the parking lot. First responders were unable to revive the victim, who was later identified as Toma Turner, 30, of Benton Harbor.

Benton Township police said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument just prior to the shooting between Turner and the suspect.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male in his 30s. He was last seen in the area of Berrien Homes.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information to please reach out to the Benton Charter Township Police Department at 269-925-1135, their Facebook page, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

But the violence didn’t stop there, as just hours later, an Elkhart man was killed.

Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 800 block of Harrison Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, Ricardo A. Navarro, 40, was found unresponsive.

The arriving officers and medics rendered aid to Navarro, but he ultimately died from his injuries. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and determined Navarro’s manner of death to be a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

The homicides here at home are just two examples of gun violence that raged across the country over the holiday weekend.

So far this year, there have been 340 mass shootings in the United States, which has continued an upward trend that started in 2020.

The city of Baltimore continues to pick up the pieces after gunfire erupted Sunday during a block party.

“Once again, we won’t stop until we find those responsible and hold them accountable,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference.

