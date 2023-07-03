Tips for avoiding holiday firework injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while there’s plenty of family fun associated with the holiday, there are also potential safety hazards.

And as Independence Day draws closer, the use of fireworks across the country increases drastically, and with that, firework-related injuries.

“What we expect to see over the next few days, maybe five to seven days, are increased visits for people with fireworks injuries,” said Dr. Byars Wells, Medical Director at the Saint Joseph Health System Emergency Dept. “We’ll probably see a number of hand injuries and probably a few small, minor burns. That tends to make up most of it. Hopefully, we don’t get anything more serious.”

Over 10,000 Americans are treated in emergency rooms yearly from firework-related injuries, with over 70% of injuries happening the week before and after the Fourth.

“If you’re setting off fireworks, make sure you step back at least 10 feet, if not more, before the firework goes off,” Dr. Wells said. “Most of them have a long enough wick for you to step back far enough to prevent yourself from being in danger. Try avoiding using alcohol and drugs when you’re handling fireworks and make sure you watch your children, make sure you help pull them back.”

Children under 15 make up 45% of all fireworks injuries, with males three times more likely to be injured than females, so how can families avoid these injuries?

“For starters, they will not be lighting the fireworks,” said Tiffany Rodman, referring to her children, John and Layla. “I will be lighting the fireworks and definitely staying at a safe distance away from them when they start to go off.”

And if you have a penchant for pyrotechnics, have a plan of action and stay mindful of potential hazards, including self-induced.

“You know, the biggest thing is making sure you have a plan, and make sure whoever is lighting them, maybe don’t have too many beverages, that usually goes hand in hand with the injuries, so cut that out, and you should be fine,” said Garrett Musick, after purchasing fireworks with his wife Ashley and their sons, Easton and Carson.

Wildfires are also a potential risk when using fireworks, and while the recent rainstorms should help keep that risk down in Michiana, it’s always a good idea to have a garden house or bucket of water at the ready.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Department of Homeland Security have shared firework safety tips.

