Advertise With Us

South Bend Police Department to host ‘National Night Out’ in August

South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’ in August 2022.
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’ in August 2022.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country in hosting a “National Night Out” event!

The event will be hosted in the department’s east lot, closest to the jail, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. Attendees can enjoy free food, games, prizes, police and fire equipment, and other fun attractions.

National Night Out is designed to help strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities officers serve.

The South Bend Police Department is located at 701 W. Sample Street.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Benton Township
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Latest News

Lake City Skiers to host a ski tournament this weekend, from July 8 to July 9.
Lake City Skiers to host ski tournament this weekend
Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, July 9.
Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack