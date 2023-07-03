South Bend Police Department to host ‘National Night Out’ in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country in hosting a “National Night Out” event!

The event will be hosted in the department’s east lot, closest to the jail, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. Attendees can enjoy free food, games, prizes, police and fire equipment, and other fun attractions.

National Night Out is designed to help strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities officers serve.

The South Bend Police Department is located at 701 W. Sample Street.

