South Bend adjusts trash pickup schedule for week of Independence Day

(Action News 5)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is adjusting its trash pickup schedule this week because of the Fourth of July holiday.

The city has announced that trash pickup will be delayed by one day from July 4 to July 7 due to Independence Day. Monday’s trash pickup will not be impacted by this adjustment since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

The trash pickup schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, July 3: Areas normally services on Monday ***NO CHANGE***
  • Tuesday, July 4: No trash or yard waste pickup
  • Wednesday, July 5: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, July 6: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, July 7: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Residents are also reminded that city offices will also be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

If you have any questions, call 311.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Ophelia!

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Latest News

16 Pack-A-Backpack

Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU-TV is teaming up with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer, and our partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive. And we’re making it easier than ever for you to help.

Indiana

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.

Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
During an exchange of gunfire at an Indiana hospital, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

News

First Tee teaching Michiana kids life skills through golf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
There are over 470 kids enrolled in the First Tee program in South Bend.

News

First Tee teaching Michiana kids life skills through golf

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Warm 4th of July Forecast

First Alert Weather: Warm 4th of July Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Over 10,000 Americans are treated in emergency rooms yearly for firework-related injuries.

Tips for avoiding holiday firework injuries

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while there’s plenty of family fun associated with the holiday, there are also potential safety hazards.