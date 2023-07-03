South Bend adjusts trash pickup schedule for week of Independence Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is adjusting its trash pickup schedule this week because of the Fourth of July holiday.

The city has announced that trash pickup will be delayed by one day from July 4 to July 7 due to Independence Day. Monday’s trash pickup will not be impacted by this adjustment since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

The trash pickup schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 3 : Areas normally services on Monday ***NO CHANGE***

Tuesday, July 4 : No trash or yard waste pickup

Wednesday, July 5 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, July 6 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, July 7 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Residents are also reminded that city offices will also be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

If you have any questions, call 311.

