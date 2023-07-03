Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team suffered two big recruiting losses over the weekend — one on both sides of the ball.

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott announced his commitment to Ohio State. The Chicago native chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Scott is a consensus top five national at his position in the class of 2024. He’s considered the No. 1 recruit in the state of Illinois.

Meanwhile, four-star wide receiver Isiah Canion decommitted from the Irish this weekend. On Monday, the Georgia native announced he’ll be attending Georgia Tech.

Canion had 17 total offers, but Notre Dame and Georgia Tech were his top two. He’ll join a team that no longer uses the run-heavy triple option offense.

