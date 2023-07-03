New trial date set for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a Buchanan man accused of driving drunk and killing a Berrien County Road Department worker last year is set to begin in late August.

Taylor Johnson is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death after he allegedly hit and killed William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda while he was driving drunk nearly a year ago.

Police were called last July to Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road in Oronoko Township. When officers arrived, they found Isom lying in the road. They also found Johnson walking around the area and his damaged vehicle.

Officers say Isom had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway when Johnson was driving south on Red Bud Trail and collided with both the tree and Isom.

Michigan State Police conducted an accident reconstruction of the incident. Johnson sustained minor injuries and was later arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

Police did field sobriety tests on Johnson. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.194 at the scene and later had a blood alcohol level of 0.161 when tested at the hospital. Both levels are more than twice the legal limit.

Johnson was previously set for trial in mid-April, but it was delayed so his attorney could argue gross negligence on the part of Isom, claiming he failed to set up enough traffic safety cones to warn motorists when he was clearing fallen branches from the road.

However, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say a judge ruled last week that the negligent argument would not be heard at the end of a motion hearing that began in early May.

Johnson is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 9 for a status conference. His jury trial is set to start on Aug. 29 at the Niles courthouse.

Johnson’s charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

